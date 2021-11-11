Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $9.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. Sol-Gel Technologies reported sales of $2.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 349.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $16.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $22.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.82 million, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

SLGL traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,405. The company has a market cap of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.21. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.