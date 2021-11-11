Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.57.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 129,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,109. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average of $185.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Sun Communities has a one year low of $137.43 and a one year high of $209.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

