Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 666.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 22.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

