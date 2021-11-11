Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of CARS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.22. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

