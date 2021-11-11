Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.16 Million

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to report sales of $245.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.70 million to $250.61 million. LendingClub posted sales of $75.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 223%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $801.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.10 million to $806.99 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LC. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of LC stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,459 shares of company stock valued at $665,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,595,000 after purchasing an additional 134,311 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $14,257,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $10,321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

