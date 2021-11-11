Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

LIVN traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. 2,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,946. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,650 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 892.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

