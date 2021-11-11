Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on VAPO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $50,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,195 shares of company stock worth $495,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

