Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $620,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 245,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

