Zacks Investment Management Acquires 832 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDEN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EDEN opened at €113.39 ($133.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €112.38 and its 200-day moving average is €110.53. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($83.66).

