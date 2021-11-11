Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $426.26 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $322.73 and a one year high of $432.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.