Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 2,315.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 67.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 98,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 9.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 290,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $174.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.61 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

