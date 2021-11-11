Zacks Investment Management Sells 3,171 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of GOLF opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

