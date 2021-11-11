Zacks Investment Management Sells 40,064 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 40,064 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 79,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 94,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

