Zacks Investment Management Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,774 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,107,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 4.42. Matador Resources has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $47.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.27%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

