Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to Hold

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

NYSE:BRC opened at $54.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 149.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brady by 21.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brady by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 98,900.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,714 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

