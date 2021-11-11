Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) to Hold

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $110,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,685 shares in the company, valued at $445,274.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $547,829. 56.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FAT Brands by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FAT Brands during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

