Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE HCC opened at $21.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

