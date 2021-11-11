Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Sell

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock remained flat at $$23.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 307,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 46.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.