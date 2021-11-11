Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CM. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

