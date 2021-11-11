Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

