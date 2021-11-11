Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) to Strong-Buy

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Global, Inc. provides recruitment and related talent solutions worldwide. The services offered by the Company include Permanent Recruitment, Contract Consulting, Legal eDiscovery, Recruitment Process Outsourcing and Talent Management solutions. Its clients include small to large-sized corporations and government agencies. Hudson Global, Inc., formerly known as Hudson Highland Group, Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. 19,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Global will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Global during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

