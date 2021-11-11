Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Buy

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IFRX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

InflaRx stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.73. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at $8,580,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

