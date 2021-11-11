Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Buy

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,424 shares of company stock worth $6,117,817. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,524.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

