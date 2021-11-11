Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to “Hold”

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

PHI stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 186,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 93,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in PLDT by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 431,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PLDT by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

