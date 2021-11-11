Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to “Hold”

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “
PHI stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. PLDT has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.
PLDT Company Profile
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
