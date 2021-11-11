Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) to Hold

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

Shares of Subaru stock remained flat at $$9.56 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Subaru stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,994,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,278 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Subaru worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

