Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.21

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.59.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

