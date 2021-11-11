Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.21

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $984.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.