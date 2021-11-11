Zeepin (ZPT) Hits Market Cap of $697,329.72

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Zeepin has a market cap of $697,329.72 and $77,004.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00074135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.11 or 0.07258719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,889.05 or 0.99978823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00040916 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

