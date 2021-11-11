ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.96

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and traded as low as $5.04. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 37,117 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $452.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 0.51.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

