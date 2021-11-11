Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ZNTL traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,551. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,800 shares of company stock worth $11,075,811. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

