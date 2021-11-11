Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ZNTL traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,551. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51.
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,800 shares of company stock worth $11,075,811. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
