ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0385 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $638.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 112.5% higher against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00134137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00039251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.52 or 0.00497814 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00080824 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars.

