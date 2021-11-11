Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

