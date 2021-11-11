Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 21,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,279,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. 86 Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu during the second quarter worth approximately $57,335,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 40,530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,063,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,039 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $19,464,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $18,420,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $12,571,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

