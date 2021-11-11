Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 38.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 187.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 37,706.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.63. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.58 and a 1 year high of $147.35.

In other Ziff Davis news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

