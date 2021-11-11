Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZD traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $133.24. 2,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $147.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.50.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

