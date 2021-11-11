Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-$414 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.Ziff Davis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ZD traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $133.24. 2,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,679. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $147.35.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.50.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.
