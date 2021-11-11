Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.320-$7.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.16. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $133.43 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.