Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the first quarter worth $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 19.1% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 19.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

ZGNX stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $866.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Zogenix’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

