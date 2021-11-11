ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $206 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.30 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.520 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,787. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,553,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,044,591 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

