Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zosano Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,209. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Zosano Pharma has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZSAN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zosano Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

