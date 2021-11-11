Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.Zynga also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 44,826,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,513,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Zynga has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.81.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

