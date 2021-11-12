-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 103.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $248.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

