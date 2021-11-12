$0.20 EPS Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.38. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AMC Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $7,164,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 13.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 189,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.