$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $2,011,080. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dropbox by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374,984 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dropbox by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Dropbox by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

