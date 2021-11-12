-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.
TBPH traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $8.20. 2,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,262. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $602.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.