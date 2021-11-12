-$0.40 EPS Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.41). Celcuity reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($3.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celcuity.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Celcuity by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.