$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

CHD traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $89.92. 733,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,970. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $90.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

