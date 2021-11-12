-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

CCCC opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,860.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,064,000 after purchasing an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

