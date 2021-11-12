$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.99. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 346.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.