$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.92. SEI Investments posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,548,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,441. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.