$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.05. Textron posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Textron by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Textron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. Textron has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.35%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

